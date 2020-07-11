Governor Edwards considers statewide mask mandate

According to a web post from the Advocate in Baton Rouge, Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a rare Saturday press conference where he is expected to announce new restrictions that will likely include a statewide mask mandate and heightened restrictions on bars, according to a source with knowledge of the announcement.



The Advocate further states that Gov. Edwards is set to announce the moves at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, after the state posted two straight days of more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases as trends have worsened over the past two weeks.



BPT will update this developing situation as further information is made available.