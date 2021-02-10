Governor Edwards extends Louisiana’s Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions until March

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he is extending the Modified Phase-2 COVID recovery order for an additional 21 days.



Edwards made the announcement as his previous order was set to expire Wednesday.



Edwards did say that he is “hopeful” that he’ll have better news when he announces a new proclamation in March if the recent downward trends continue.



“I’m very hopeful that when we next announce a new proclamation we will be able to ease some restrictions if we continue on the path we’re currently on,” said Edwards.



Edwards also said that every area of the state remains in the red level for COVID, meaning that it is present at a high level in each of the state’s parishes.



Under the Modified Phase-2 order the following is in place:



All businesses, private and public sectors, should have as many employees work from home as they can.



All restaurants are limited to 50% of their indoor capacity. Restaurants should move as much dining outdoors as they can. Social distancing is required.



For bars in parishes above 5% positivity, bars are closed to indoor sales and consumption but open for outdoor consumption at tables only and at 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 people. Social distancing is required. Take-out and delivery will still be available.



Retail businesses may open at 50% capacity, except for essential businesses, as defined by federal guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.



Gyms may be open at 50% of their capacity.



Places of worship will remain at a maximum of 75% of their capacity or the number of people who can physically distance with at least six feet between each immediate household, whichever is less.



Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons may open at 50% of their capacity.



Movie theaters may open at 50% of their capacity.



Indoor gatherings at event/receptions centers are limited to 25% capacity or up to 75 individuals.



Outdoor gatherings at event/reception centers are limited to 25% capacity or up to 150 individuals when strict physical distancing is not possible.

