Governor-elect Jeff Landry Announces 14 Transition Councils and Their Chairs

Today, Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced his 14 transition councils and their chairs. He will have a council on Agriculture, Fisheries & Land Management, Coast & Environment, Constitutional Reform, Crime & Public Safety, Economic Development & Fiscal Policy, Energy, Chemical, & Maritime Industry, Healthcare & Hospitals, Infrastructure, Insurance Crisis, K-12 Education, Military Issues, New Orleans, Local & Municipal Affairs, and Workforce Development & High Education.

“We have identified 14 areas in Louisiana that need the most attention, and assembled a great group of men and women to take a serious look at solution-driven ideas for the challenges we are facing. This group of chairs are not only great leaders, but they have real-life experience in each field. They will be meeting on a regular basis to ensure in January, we can hit the ground running and deliver real change to Louisianians. I look forward to receiving their recommendations,” said Governor-elect Jeff Landry.

Councils:

Agriculture, Fisheries & Land Management, Chair Joel Broussard

Coast & Environment, Chair Tony Alford & Chair Tim Hardy

Constitutional Reform, Chair Lane Grigsby

Crime & Public Safety, Chair Tony Clayton & Chair Laura Rodrigue

Economic Development & Fiscal Policy, Chair Ben Bordelon & Chair Mandi Mitchell

Energy, Chemical, & Maritime Industry, Chair Gray Stream

Healthcare & Hospitals, Chair Keith Myers & Chair Allison Pharr

Infrastructure, Chair David Madden

Insurance Crisis, Chair Tim Temple & Chair Ross Laris

K-12 Education, Chair Eddie Rispone & Chair Rebecca Boniol

Local & Municipal Affairs, Chair Guy Cormier & Chair Jason Willis

Military Issues, Chair Doug Judice

New Orleans, Chair Boysie Bollinger

Workforce Development & High Education, Chair Lee Mallett