Governor-elect Jeff Landry Announces 14 Transition Councils and Their Chairs

Today, Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced his 14 transition councils and their chairs. He will have a council on Agriculture, Fisheries & Land Management, Coast & Environment, Constitutional Reform, Crime & Public Safety, Economic Development & Fiscal Policy, Energy, Chemical, & Maritime Industry, Healthcare & Hospitals, Infrastructure, Insurance Crisis, K-12 Education, Military Issues, New Orleans, Local & Municipal Affairs, and Workforce Development & High Education.
“We have identified 14 areas in Louisiana that need the most attention, and assembled a great group of men and women to take a serious look at solution-driven ideas for the challenges we are facing. This group of chairs are not only great leaders, but they have real-life experience in each field. They will be meeting on a regular basis to ensure in January, we can hit the ground running and deliver real change to Louisianians. I look forward to receiving their recommendations,” said Governor-elect Jeff Landry.
Councils:
Agriculture, Fisheries & Land Management, Chair Joel Broussard
Coast & Environment, Chair Tony Alford & Chair Tim Hardy
Constitutional Reform, Chair Lane Grigsby
Crime & Public Safety, Chair Tony Clayton & Chair Laura Rodrigue
Economic Development & Fiscal Policy, Chair Ben Bordelon & Chair Mandi Mitchell
Energy, Chemical, & Maritime Industry, Chair Gray Stream
Healthcare & Hospitals, Chair Keith Myers & Chair Allison Pharr
Infrastructure, Chair David Madden
Insurance Crisis, Chair Tim Temple & Chair Ross Laris
K-12 Education, Chair Eddie Rispone & Chair Rebecca Boniol
Local & Municipal Affairs, Chair Guy Cormier & Chair Jason Willis
Military Issues, Chair Doug Judice
New Orleans, Chair Boysie Bollinger
Workforce Development & High Education, Chair Lee Mallett