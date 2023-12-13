Governor-Elect Jeff Landry Announces Appointments to the Office of Motor Vehicles

Today, Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced Dan Casey will serve as Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles and Austin Badon will serve as an Assistant to the Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles.

“How many times have you heard someone say ‘I have to go to the DMV today. I’m so excited!’ That’s right – never. Those words have never been uttered by anyone, and frankly that is not ok.

This summer I met Laina Maya Lee, a young lady who earns her income as a driver for a rideshare company. Her job depends on the efficiency and responsiveness of her local office of motor vehicles. Unfortunately, she has had nothing but negative experiences attempting to get the paperwork she needs to continue to drive and earn money.

Laina Maya Lee is one of thousands of customers, including myself, who are frustrated with this department. Just as we did our best to help Laina navigate her local office of motor vehicles, we intend to help every Louisianan have a better experience with this department,” said Jeff Landry.

“Jeff Landry called me when he was so busy and helped me. I know he cares and I have confidence he will help streamline the process at the Office of Motor Vehicles. My job and many others depend on it,” said Laina Maya Lee, Uber Driver. “Jeff Landry is for the people.”

“The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is an office of public service, and it should respect each citizen’s time and offer quality customer service. This is why I have appointed Dan Casey to serve as Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles and Austin Badon to serve as an Assistant to the Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles. I have confidence they will make this department one that properly serves the people of this great state,” said Jeff Landry

“I am honored Governor-elect Jeff Landry has asked me to serve the people of Louisiana as Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles. This is one of the most vital state agencies, and I look forward to making this department more efficient and responsive to people’s needs,” said Dan Casey.

“I am honored Governor-elect Jeff Landry has asked me to work with the Office of Motor Vehicles. The OMV is one of the state’s most highly visited customer service organizations, and it is time we make this a place that truly serves the people of Louisiana,” said Austin Badon. “I look forward to hit the ground running on January 8.”