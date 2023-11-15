Governor-Elect Jeff Landry Announces Head of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality

Today, Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced that Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto will serve as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. Aurelia will be the first black female to serve as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

“We are proud to have Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto head the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. To bring someone to Louisiana with her caliber, her mind, and her pedigree, is incredible. With her extensive background in science-based policy and conservation, Aurelia understands the balance between protecting our environment and ensuring job creation,” said Governor-elect Jeff Landry.

“I am honored to have been selected by Governor-elect Landry to serve as the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. Louisiana is unique in its natural resources, which attract many people to the State. I look forward to bringing my background and experience in science and conservation to serve the Governor and the great people of Louisiana,” said Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto.