Governor-Elect Jeff Landry Announces Heads of GOHSEP, DNR, and LWC

Today, Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced Jacques Thibodeaux will serve as the Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), Neal Fudge will serve as Deputy Director of GOHSEP, Tyler Gray will serve as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Susana Schowen will serve as the Director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).

“Today, I am proud to appoint such well-qualified, committed, and knowledgeable people to head GOHSEP, DNR, and LWC. I look forward to the great work they will do for folks across Louisiana,” said Governor-elect Jeff Landry.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to be Director of GOHSEP. I would like to thank Governor-elect Landry for the appointment. I feel like I’m going back home. I have 40 years in emergency management, all in Louisiana and affiliated with GOHSEP, and this appointment brings me back home,” said Jacques Thibodeaux.

“I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Louisiana as the Secretary of Natural Resources. It is an honor to bring my experience, energy, and passion to this crucial role. I am excited about the prospect of modernizing the agency to enhance its effectiveness, efficiency, and responsiveness to the evolving needs of our state and its valuable natural resources. We are currently experiencing an unprecedented time of political alignment from Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C. I eagerly anticipate serving under the leadership of Governor-elect Landry and contributing to the improvement of our state, aiming for unparalleled success during his administration,” said Tyler Gray.

“Louisiana’s workforce systems can be difficult to navigate for our people and our employers. Simplifying these systems, and integrating them with education and the delivery of social services will be my highest priority. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Susana Schowen