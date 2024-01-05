Governor-elect Jeff Landry Announces Secretary of DOTD & BESE Members

Today, Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced Terrence (Joe) Donahue, Jr. will serve as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and Simone Champagne, Judy Armstrong, and Conrad Apple will serve as members of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

Secretary of DOTD: Joe Donahue

BESE Member: Judy Armstrong

BESE Member: Simone Champagne

BESE Member: Conrad Apple

“We all know Louisiana’s roads and education are not what they should be. I am confident that today’s appointments to DOTD and BESE will help improve our state and put Louisiana on a path to success,” said Jeff Landry.

“I am deeply honored by the trust Governor-elect Landry has placed in me as the incoming Secretary of DOTD. As Secretary, I will do my utmost to confront Louisiana’s transportation and infrastructure challenges head-on and I am excited and optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Joe Donahue.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed by Governor-elect Landry to serve on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. I strive to serve others, personally and professionally, and this is an incredible opportunity to do so. I look forward to working collaboratively with Governor Landry, Louisiana Department of Education, and other BESE members on efforts that support the advancement of education for our students, teachers, and administrators,” said Judy Armstrong.

“I am honored and humbled for the opportunity Gov. Elect Landry has given me to serve as an appointed member of BESE. I believe all children deserve a quality education and implementing great policy is key! I look forward to working with our Governor, Legislators and all stakeholders to ensure quality education is a priority,” said Simone Champagne.

“It’s been said so many times in the past by so many well-intentioned leaders that education is the most important thing that the state can do. But have we really meant it? Louisiana’s education outcomes make clear that we haven’t undertaken, or worse haven’t understood, what is necessary to fulfill that goal. There are three fundamentals that if applied with a focus on outcomes for children, not adults, offer a path to different results, high standards, accountability, and parental choice. When these are applied with vigor and consistency Louisiana will, over time, join the growing southern states and reverse the tide of out migration of our best and brightest,” said Conrad Apple.