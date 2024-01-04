Governor-Elect Landry Announces Key Senior Hires in Administration

Today, Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced key senior staff hires for the upcoming administration.

Chief of Staff: Kyle Ruckert

Executive Counsel to the Governor: Angelique Freel

Chief of Staff to the First-Lady: Elise Cazes

Communications Director: Kate Kelly

Deputy Chief of Staff: Andree Miller

Legislative Director: Lance Maxwell

Director of Intergovernmental Relations: Kyle Ardoin

Policy Director: John Kay

Policy Director: Millard Mule

“Today, I am pleased to announce some key senior staff hires for our administration. I have worked extensively with each of these individuals, and I am confident they will help our office achieve great things for the people of Louisiana,” said Governor-elect Jeff Landry.