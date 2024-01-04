Governor-Elect Landry Announces Key Senior Hires in Administration

Today, Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced key senior staff hires for the upcoming administration.
Chief of Staff: Kyle Ruckert
Executive Counsel to the Governor: Angelique Freel
Chief of Staff to the First-Lady: Elise Cazes
Communications Director: Kate Kelly
Deputy Chief of Staff: Andree Miller
Legislative Director: Lance Maxwell
Director of Intergovernmental Relations: Kyle Ardoin
Policy Director: John Kay
Policy Director: Millard Mule
“Today, I am pleased to announce some key senior staff hires for our administration. I have worked extensively with each of these individuals, and I am confident they will help our office achieve great things for the people of Louisiana,” said Governor-elect Jeff Landry.