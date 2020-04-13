Governor issues state of emergency declaration following Sunday storms

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a State of Emergency Sunday after severe weather brought hail and several tornadoes to Louisiana.

Severe storms brought heavy rain with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, large hail, flash flooding and strong tornado activity. There have been multiple reports of power outages, downed trees and structural damage in several parishes, including Ouachita, Bossier and DeSoto. Ouachita Parish has already declared a state of emergency.

Gov. Edwards issued this statement following the storm:

“Sunday’s severe weather impacted multiple parishes in Louisiana, with reported tornadoes and large hail. I am declaring this emergency in order to make sure the parishes that are impacted, and any additional areas that may see severe weather into the night, are able to get assistance from the state,” Gov. Edwards said. “The damage is devastating and is a good reminder that everyone in Louisiana should stay weather aware. Please monitor local media for information about weather in your area and follow the directions of your local officials.”

Gov. Edwards will tour tornado damage in North Louisiana on Monday.

To read the full declaration please visit: https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/EmergencyProclamations/JBE-45-Weather.pdf