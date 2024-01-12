Governor Jeff Landry Announces Members of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District

Today, Governor Jeff Landry announced appointments to serve on the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED). LSED is responsible for overseeing operations for the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Saints Training Facility, TPC Louisiana, the John Alario Sr. Event Center, and the Shrine on Airline.

Members of LSED:

Robert Vosbein, Chairman

Daniel “Becket” Becnel

Matthew Bowers

Dr. John Condos

Tommy Cvitanovich

Hilary Landry

Former Congressman Cedric Richmond

“It is an exciting time for the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District Commission, as they will be hosting Super Bowl LIX in the Caesars Superdome a year from now. I am confident these members have the leadership and knowledge to ensure these facilities continue to be top notch, and Super Bowl LIX will bring economic prosperity to the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana,” said Jeff Landry.