Governor Jeff Landry Announces New Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Today, Governor Jeff Landry announced his appointments to serve on the Louisiana State Racing Commission, Board of Regents, Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System, and the Board of Tax Appeals.
Louisiana State Racing Commission
K. R. “Ron” Finkelstein, O.D.
Earl A. “Boo” Landry Jr.
Rock M. Bordelon
Deano B. Thornton
Vincent V. Tumminello Jr., M.D.
Larry L. Findley Sr., DVM
Michael R. McHalffey
Travis K. Miller, DVM
Patrick R. Bernard, DVM
Jake C. Delhomme
Board of Regents
Misti S. Cordell
Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System
John W. Noble Jr., M.D.
Board of Tax Appeals
Francis J. Lobrano
“We are excited to announce these important appointments today. I am confident these folks have the background and leadership skills that will better Louisiana. I look forward to the great work they will do for our state’s economy, education, and workforce,” said Jeff Landry.