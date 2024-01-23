Governor Jeff Landry Announces New Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Today, Governor Jeff Landry announced his appointments to serve on the Louisiana State Racing Commission, Board of Regents, Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System, and the Board of Tax Appeals.

Louisiana State Racing Commission

K. R. “Ron” Finkelstein, O.D.

Earl A. “Boo” Landry Jr.

Rock M. Bordelon

Deano B. Thornton

Vincent V. Tumminello Jr., M.D.

Larry L. Findley Sr., DVM

Michael R. McHalffey

Travis K. Miller, DVM

Patrick R. Bernard, DVM

Jake C. Delhomme

Board of Regents

Misti S. Cordell

Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System

John W. Noble Jr., M.D.

Board of Tax Appeals

Francis J. Lobrano

“We are excited to announce these important appointments today. I am confident these folks have the background and leadership skills that will better Louisiana. I look forward to the great work they will do for our state’s economy, education, and workforce,” said Jeff Landry.