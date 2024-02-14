Wednesday, February 14, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Governor Jeff Landry Issues Statement on Withdrawal of BCBSLA Transaction

by Stacey Tinsley
written by Stacey Tinsley 0 comment

Today, Governor Jeff Landry issued the below statement following Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s withdrawal of its Plan of Reorganization and the cancellation of the LDI hearing.

“From the beginning, we recognized that any transaction such as this would be disruptive to the healthcare landscape of the State. We appreciated the cooperation we received from both parties, our Commissioner of Insurance, and the legislature in both asking the tough questions, looking for solutions, and providing the answers so that the policyholders could make an informed decision and the State would be prepared if such a transaction occurred,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

You may also like

DEER HABITAT WORKSHOP SET FOR MARCH 4 IN HOMER

LSU Shreveport to Host the Inaugural Women in LeadHERship Conference

LDI Releases Statement on Withdrawal of BCBSLA Transaction and Cancellation of Today’s Hearing

Speaker Johnson’s Office to Host Passport Fair

Samuel Kenneth “Sammy” Hollis, Sr.

02-14-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

DEER HABITAT WORKSHOP SET FOR MARCH 4 IN HOMER

Recent Articles

Governor Jeff Landry Issues Statement on Withdrawal of BCBSLA Transaction
LSU Shreveport to Host the Inaugural Women in LeadHERship Conference
LDI Releases Statement on Withdrawal of BCBSLA Transaction and Cancellation of Today’s Hearing

Featured

DEER HABITAT WORKSHOP SET FOR MARCH 4 IN HOMER
Governor Jeff Landry Issues Statement on Withdrawal of BCBSLA Transaction
LSU Shreveport to Host the Inaugural Women in LeadHERship Conference
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign