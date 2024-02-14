Governor Jeff Landry Issues Statement on Withdrawal of BCBSLA Transaction

Today, Governor Jeff Landry issued the below statement following Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s withdrawal of its Plan of Reorganization and the cancellation of the LDI hearing.

“From the beginning, we recognized that any transaction such as this would be disruptive to the healthcare landscape of the State. We appreciated the cooperation we received from both parties, our Commissioner of Insurance, and the legislature in both asking the tough questions, looking for solutions, and providing the answers so that the policyholders could make an informed decision and the State would be prepared if such a transaction occurred,” said Governor Jeff Landry.