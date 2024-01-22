Governor Jeff Landry Joins Republican Governors to Urge Biden to Change Course on Overreaching Electric Vehicle Mandates

Governor Jeff Landry joined 15 other Republican governors to urge President Biden to change course on his Administration’s overreaching mandate that two out of every three vehicles be battery-electric by 2032. Read the letter here.

The letter states that the Biden Administration’s mandates are unrealistic, costly, and prescriptive solutions that harm American consumers. Additionally, the letter notes that while not opposed to the electric vehicle marketplace, the American consumer and the free market should determine the direction and timing for the industry’s growth rather than the federal government.

Signatories include: Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.