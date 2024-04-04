Governor Landry Announces Delta Workforce Grant Program 2024 Recipients

Today, Governor Jeff Landry announced four recipients of the Delta Regional Authority’s Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP). These grants expand opportunities to recruit, train, and retain a local workforce, while simultaneously creating talent pipelines and establishing sector-based partnerships.

The four recipients of the 2024 Louisiana Delta Workforce Grant Program are as follows:

Louisiana Christian Academy: awarded more than $448,000 to develop its Responsive Nursing Technology (RNTech) in Education program, a response to the evolving demands of the health care industry and to address the health care shortage in Louisiana.

New Orleans Pipes Trades: awarded $450,000 for its pre-apprenticeship program, which aims to address critical workforce shortages in the plumbing, pipefitting, welding, and HVAC trades, meeting the workforce needs of regional industries.

Workforce Development Board SDA-83: awarded $450,000 to establish the Northeast Louisiana Rural Apprenticeship Network, a two-year project that will introduce and create new apprenticeships while providing individuals with opportunities to obtain training for skilled trade careers in the manufacturing sector and the agriculture and resource extraction sector.

Greater New Orleans (GNO) Development Foundation: awarded $450,000 for the GNO Regional Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing Partnership, which will support pathways for dislocated, new entrants and incumbent workers to obtain high-demand skills and employment opportunities in aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

“From day one I have always said we must focus on the industries that built our state. This funding will support our local businesses and industries and train our workforce to grow and expand Louisiana’s economy. These are competitive grants, and I would like to congratulate these recipients on their hard work,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

Governor Landry’s designee to the Delta Regional Authority and Director of the Office of Rural Development, Karen Day White, applauded the Governor’s support of DRA programs as part of his comprehensive plan to reenergize the state’s workforce initiatives.

“Governor Landry’s continued engagement in the DRA demonstrates his commitment to maximizing critical funding to improve the quality of life for Louisiana’s citizens by fostering pipelines that lead to meaningful employment, especially in rural and vulnerable geographic and vocational arenas,” said Karen White.