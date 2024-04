Governor Landry Announces New Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Today, Governor Jeff Landry announced new appointments to serve on the Ascension-St. James Airport and Transportation Authority, Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice, Louisiana Educational Television Authority, Louisiana Housing Corporation, and the Louisiana Real Estate Commission.

Ascension-St. James Airport and Transportation Authority

David L. Stokes Jr.

Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice

Judge Brian K. Abels

Sheriff Kevin W. Cobb

Louisiana Educational Television Authority (LETA)

Erin B. Donnelly

Louisiana Housing Corporation

Kristen C. O’Keefe

Louisiana Real Estate Commission

Carole A. Horn