Governor Landry Proclaims April Safe Digging Month

by BPT Staff
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has proclaimed the month of April as “Safe Digging Month” in Louisiana as part of a nationwide safety awareness campaign to draw attention to the thousands of miles of buried infrastructure throughout our state and the importance of safe excavation and demolition.

It is extremely important that everyone dial 811 before they dig so that operators of underground utilities and pipelines can mark the location of buried lines to make them easier to avoid. Louisiana 811 answers these calls and notifies member operators of nearby underground facilities free of charge. Louisiana 811 provides the same service online at www.louisiana811.com

The issue is so important that state law requires all excavators and demolishers to notify Louisiana 811 before they begin work. The law applies to individuals as well as contractors, municipalities and others. Failure to contact 811 can subject the excavator or demolisher to fines and liability for damages to buried infrastructure.

Once again, this year, Louisiana 811 and media outlets throughout the state are cooperating to publish and broadcast public service announcements this spring asking everyone to “Call or Click 811 Before You Dig.”

Whether you’re digging a garden, putting up a fence or building a highway, the first step is to contact 811 so that professional locators can mark the location of buried lines. It is easy, free, and it helps prevent service interruptions and personal injuries.

Call or Click 811 two full workdays before you begin.
Wait for the site to be marked.
Respect the marks.
Always dig with care, especially near the marks.

