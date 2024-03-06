Governor Landry Signs Executive Order: Issues Disaster Declaration for the Crawfish Industry

Today, Governor Jeff Landry signed an Executive Order issuing a Disaster Declaration for the Crawfish Aquaculture Industry. In February, Congressman Troy Carter and Congressman Clay Higgins requested Governor Landry issue a statewide disaster declaration in the crawfish aquaculture industry to assist in securing federal resources.

“Louisiana’s extreme drought conditions have affected our farmers, our economy, and our way of life. All 365,000 crawfish acres in Louisiana have been affected by these conditions. That is why I am issuing a disaster declaration. The crawfish industry needs all the support it can get right now. I appreciate Congressmen Clay Higgins and Troy Carter for their hard work and help on this important issue,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

“I want to thank Governor Landry for this executive order to assist the federal government in making resources available to Louisiana’s crawfish farmers, processors, restaurants, grocery stores, and boilers. Last week, I requested that the Governor issue a statewide disaster declaration in the crawfish aquaculture industry, allowing access to Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster loans. Crawfish is more than just a product in Louisiana; it’s a way of life. This is a helping hand for an industry facing an unprecedented economic burden,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (LA-02).

“Last year’s drought has created severe economic injury to Louisiana’s crawfish industry and related businesses. While my office has been working at the federal level to secure USDA assistance for crawfish farmers, today’s action will help unlock additional relief programs for the entire industry. I appreciate Governor Landry for working with us to protect one of Louisiana’s most economically and culturally significant industries,” said Congressman Clay Higgins (LA-03).