Wednesday, March 6, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Governor Landry Signs Executive Order: Issues Disaster Declaration for the Crawfish Industry

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Today, Governor Jeff Landry signed an Executive Order issuing a Disaster Declaration for the Crawfish Aquaculture Industry. In February, Congressman Troy Carter and Congressman Clay Higgins requested Governor Landry issue a statewide disaster declaration in the crawfish aquaculture industry to assist in securing federal resources.

“Louisiana’s extreme drought conditions have affected our farmers, our economy, and our way of life. All 365,000 crawfish acres in Louisiana have been affected by these conditions. That is why I am issuing a disaster declaration. The crawfish industry needs all the support it can get right now. I appreciate Congressmen Clay Higgins and Troy Carter for their hard work and help on this important issue,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

“I want to thank Governor Landry for this executive order to assist the federal government in making resources available to Louisiana’s crawfish farmers, processors, restaurants, grocery stores, and boilers. Last week, I requested that the Governor issue a statewide disaster declaration in the crawfish aquaculture industry, allowing access to Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster loans. Crawfish is more than just a product in Louisiana; it’s a way of life. This is a helping hand for an industry facing an unprecedented economic burden,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (LA-02).

“Last year’s drought has created severe economic injury to Louisiana’s crawfish industry and related businesses. While my office has been working at the federal level to secure USDA assistance for crawfish farmers, today’s action will help unlock additional relief programs for the entire industry. I appreciate Governor Landry for working with us to protect one of Louisiana’s most economically and culturally significant industries,” said Congressman Clay Higgins (LA-03).

You may also like

Bossier City Parks and Recreation is Hiring Lifeguards, Concession Workers and Managers

It’s That Time: Change Your Clocks, Change Your Batteries!

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Conducts Underage Alcohol Sales Compliance Checks

State Fire Marshal Continues Urging Smoke Alarms After Two Fatal Fires in One...

Three Men Cited for Illegal Duck Hunting in Claiborne Parish

Boil Advisory Rescinded for Consolidated Water System

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

High school golf: Benton players, teams sweep titles in 18-hole Front 9 Tour tournament

Recent Articles

Photo gallery: Parkway vs. Byrd JV softball
Governor Landry Signs Executive Order: Issues Disaster Declaration for the Crawfish Industry
Bossier City Parks and Recreation is Hiring Lifeguards, Concession Workers and Managers

Featured

High school golf: Benton players, teams sweep titles in 18-hole Front 9 Tour tournament
Photo gallery: Parkway vs. Byrd JV softball
Governor Landry Signs Executive Order: Issues Disaster Declaration for the Crawfish Industry
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign