Tuesday, April 16, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Governor Landry Visits Areas Hardest Hit by Last Week’s Severe Weather

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Today, Governor Jeff Landry traveled to West Feliciana and St. Tammany parishes to survey damage from the tornadoes, hurricane force winds, hail, and flooding that affected our state last Wednesday.

The Governor will issue an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for impacted parishes to expedite the use of state resources to aid in response efforts. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) continues to work with local officials to provide support and assist with navigating the recovery process moving forward.

“I want to sincerely thank the linemen, first responders, local officials, faith based organizations, and all relief organizations who have stepped up to assist those impacted by these storms. It was beneficial to assess the damage firsthand today and talk with local officials on the ground. As we begin the road to recovery, I want Louisianans to know that we will be with you every step of the way. The state of Louisiana is known for her resiliency, and this recovery process will be no different,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

You may also like

Taco Wars Returns to Downtown Shreveport on April 27th

FILM PRIZE JUNIOR BREAKS ATTENDANCE RECORD, WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Meet the Authors: A Million Words Book Signing Celebration

APPLICATION PERIOD OPENING FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION AND CERTIFIED LOCAL GOVERNMENT GRANTS FOR FY2024-2025

Join Volunteers for Youth Justice for “Light of Hope” Child Abuse Awareness Ceremony

DOTD, transportation officials recognize Work Zone Awareness Week

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

Taco Wars Returns to Downtown Shreveport on April 27th
FILM PRIZE JUNIOR BREAKS ATTENDANCE RECORD, WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Governor Landry Visits Areas Hardest Hit by Last Week’s Severe Weather

Featured

High school baseball: Benton, Parkway, Airline get wins on final day of regular season
Taco Wars Returns to Downtown Shreveport on April 27th
FILM PRIZE JUNIOR BREAKS ATTENDANCE RECORD, WINNERS ANNOUNCED
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign