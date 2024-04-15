Governor Landry Visits Areas Hardest Hit by Last Week’s Severe Weather

Today, Governor Jeff Landry traveled to West Feliciana and St. Tammany parishes to survey damage from the tornadoes, hurricane force winds, hail, and flooding that affected our state last Wednesday.

The Governor will issue an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for impacted parishes to expedite the use of state resources to aid in response efforts. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) continues to work with local officials to provide support and assist with navigating the recovery process moving forward.

“I want to sincerely thank the linemen, first responders, local officials, faith based organizations, and all relief organizations who have stepped up to assist those impacted by these storms. It was beneficial to assess the damage firsthand today and talk with local officials on the ground. As we begin the road to recovery, I want Louisianans to know that we will be with you every step of the way. The state of Louisiana is known for her resiliency, and this recovery process will be no different,” said Governor Jeff Landry.