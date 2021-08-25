Governor tours I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange project progress

A tour by Gov. John Bel Edwards revealed the I-220/I-20 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Edwards, along with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson, toured the I-20/I-220/ Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) Interchange project on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project has been a part of the state’s transportation master plan for many years and broke ground in April 2019.

Once complete, it will provide access to BAFB, the first entrance of its kind via an interstate in the area. It will also be the first access road for the base that doesn’t contend with crossing a railroad track.

It will also provide for improved connectivity and security for all types of commercial deliveries and general access to the base.

Gov. Edwards touched on this by noting the community’s important relationship with BAFB, specifically the base’s improvement on quality of life in our area.

“We’re going to improve the lives of people in northwest Louisiana, principally the airmen who live here,” Edwards said. “The quality of life is going to go up. We are demonstrating a real commitment to the Air Force and to Barksdale Air Force Base.”

According to DOTD, the $73 million construction is making significant progress, with the new overpass now spanning I-20 as it continues southward toward BAFB.