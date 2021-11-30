Governor’s Office Names Reeves GOLD Educator of the Year

Teaching students with special needs is Becky Reeves’ passion and the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs is taking notice. The 38-year educator, who teaches Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) at T.L. Rodes, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Educator of the Year Award.



Reeves was nominated by parents of former students in her class. Jenny Stowell is one of them.



“My son was able to overcome obstacles and meet so many milestones because of Mrs. Reeves’ educational leadership and motivation. The impact Mrs. Reeves has made on our family can never be measured in this lifetime.”



Stowell continued, “When a student enters Mrs. Reeves’ classroom at her school, they immediately become one of her family members. Mrs. Reeves works hard at implementing interventions to push and guide her students with love. Her love goes beyond the classroom. She volunteers her time outside of school by assisting her students and their families with any needs. She has attended court hearings to fight for her students’ rights and needs, she has attended weddings to help out the family with a special needs child, and she takes her students on fun adventures that include the movies, Chuck E. Cheese, local parks and restaurants.”



“Mrs. Reeves has dedicated her career to students with disabilities. She really cares about them and goes the extra mile, doing things for them that others don’t realize,” added Lillian Holley, Director of Special Education for Bossier Schools. “Becky is just one of those teachers that goes above and beyond. She loves what she does. She is passionate about teaching and I am very proud of her and that she is being recognized for this honor because she certainly deserves it.”



“I love young children with special needs and I enjoy the challenge of helping them grow and develop in all areas of their lives,” Reeves said. “My reward is seeing them do something for the very first time and watching them continue to make progress throughout the year. I am very honored to have been named the GOLD Educator of the Year. The award is very meaningful because families of former students nominated me for it. This is a true measure of my success to know I have made a difference for my students and their families.”



Reeves will be honored at an awards ceremony in December at the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge.