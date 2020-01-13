Grace E. Atkinson

Bossier Parish, LA – Grace Elizabeth “Betty” Atkinson, 96, was born on April 15, 1923, in Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada and passed away on January 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. George F. Mercer, sister of the late Margaret Mercer, and wife of the late Mr. Russell W. Atkinson.

Betty was born and raised in Canada. As a young woman, she worked as a commercial artist illustrating Captain America comic books during WWII. She was a talented artist, but her achievements didn’t stop there. She married Russell William Atkinson and together they raised two children. Through this small family, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren were born. Betty’s memory and her legacy will continue through this fine family.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard Atkinson and wife Ligia, and Jeane Neill and husband Dwain; grandchildren, Bill Atkinson and wife Kara, Jeane Bruckbauer and husband John, Billy Neill and wife Tosha, Alex Neill and wife Bonnie, and Lisa Girelli; great-grandchildren, Kaitlain, Jenna, Jase, Tyler, Luke, Rhett, Sawyer, Taylor, and Mick; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services to honor Betty’s life were held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, LA, officiated by Bro. Steve Hill.