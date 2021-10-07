Grace Nickels, Ed.D, named new Sexual Assault and Violence Education (SAVE) Officer at LSU Health Shreveport

Dr. Grace Nickels has been selected to lead the SAVE (Sexual Assault and Violence Education) Program at LSU Health Shreveport. The position provides educational and support services to the School of Allied Health Professions, School of Medicine, and School of Graduate Studies and will be responsible for the daily activities of the SAVE Program and all associated activities. She will serve as the liaison between the SAVE Program and respective LSUHS Administration, Title IX Office, external resources, and community agencies.

Dr. Nickels brings fifteen years of higher education experience to include serving as the Title IX Coordinator and Director of Student Advocacy and Accountability at Louisiana State University in Shreveport where she earned a bachelor, masters, and doctorate degree.