Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office

The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023.



Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of

providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each applicant

will receive one-on-one customer service with our deputy clerks during their appointment to

assure a fast and efficient process. We also provide the ability to purchase a certified copy of the

required birth certificates (Louisiana issued) or civil documents, if applicable.



Jill Sessions, Bossier Parish Clerk of Court, said “I am proud that our office is able to offer an

additional service to the citizens of Bossier Parish and our surrounding area. While constantly

striving for operational improvements, we saw a need in the area that, if added to our office, would

be a positive resource for individuals. I look forward to having more constituents visit the Clerk’s

Office in the near future to see all of the great things we have accomplished to better serve Bossier

Parish.”



All passport applications are sent by our office to the U.S. Passport Agency on the same day of

the scheduled appointment. Routine passports are processed between 6-9 weeks. Passport

applications are $130 payable to the U.S. Department of State (check or money order), an

Execution Fee of $35 payable to the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court (cash, credit card, check or

money order) and an additional $15 if utilizing the on-site Passport photo. Expedited passports are

processed between 3-5 weeks at a fee of $60 (in addition to required fees) and with an optional

$18.32 fee for 1-2 day delivery.



The Passport Department is located on the Third Floor in the Bossier Parish Courthouse in

Benton, LA. The applications will be processed by appointment only on Monday through Friday

from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Please contact our office to set up your appointment at (318) 965-2336 or Passports@bossierclerk.com