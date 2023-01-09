Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office

The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023.
Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of
providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each applicant
will receive one-on-one customer service with our deputy clerks during their appointment to
assure a fast and efficient process. We also provide the ability to purchase a certified copy of the
required birth certificates (Louisiana issued) or civil documents, if applicable.
Jill Sessions, Bossier Parish Clerk of Court, said “I am proud that our office is able to offer an
additional service to the citizens of Bossier Parish and our surrounding area. While constantly
striving for operational improvements, we saw a need in the area that, if added to our office, would
be a positive resource for individuals. I look forward to having more constituents visit the Clerk’s
Office in the near future to see all of the great things we have accomplished to better serve Bossier
Parish.”
All passport applications are sent by our office to the U.S. Passport Agency on the same day of
the scheduled appointment. Routine passports are processed between 6-9 weeks. Passport
applications are $130 payable to the U.S. Department of State (check or money order), an
Execution Fee of $35 payable to the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court (cash, credit card, check or
money order) and an additional $15 if utilizing the on-site Passport photo. Expedited passports are
processed between 3-5 weeks at a fee of $60 (in addition to required fees) and with an optional
$18.32 fee for 1-2 day delivery.
The Passport Department is located on the Third Floor in the Bossier Parish Courthouse in
Benton, LA. The applications will be processed by appointment only on Monday through Friday
from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Please contact our office to set up your appointment at (318) 965-2336 or Passports@bossierclerk.com