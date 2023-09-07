Grandchildren’s Workshop Offered

When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another form of

dementia, it can impact the entire family, including the grandchildren. Explaining the

changes and challenges that come with this illness to children can be an especially

difficult task. The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center is offering a

special “Grandchildren’s Workshop” designed specifically for children aged 6 to 12 who

have a grandparent living with dementia. This workshop is scheduled for Saturday,

September 16, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at The Bridge office, located at 851 Olive

Street in Shreveport. The workshop is free of charge with lunch included, and parents

are welcome to sit in during the event.



“Our goal, by offering this first-of-its-kind workshop in Northwest Louisiana, is to

help grandchildren understand a grandparent’s dementia,” stated Paulette Freeman,

executive director of The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center. “We saw

this as an opportunity for us to help the children understand the disease in a fun and

creative way with other children facing the same challenges with their grandparent.”



Attending a workshop like this can be very beneficial for a child whose

grandparent has some form of dementia. For a child, their grandparent is often

someone who has taken care of them, fed them their favorite foods, and played fun

games with them. Unfortunately, dementia can take these memories away from a

grandparent, which can be upsetting for a young child. Explaining the effects of

Alzheimer’s or dementia on a grandparent’s behavior can be challenging. It is important

for the child to know that they are not responsible for these changes.



Counselors on staff at The Bridge will host the workshop. “Dementia affects the

entire family, not just the one living with it,” stated Laura Gauthier, program director at

the organization, licensed professional counselor, and certified dementia practitioner.



“This is our way of reaching out to the younger family members who are in need of

some type of support.”



Children are asked to bring 5-6 photographs of themselves, their grandparents,

or any family photos. These photos will be used for a craft activity that they will bring

home afterward and can share with their grandparent. Lunch will be provided, and

registration is required for planning purposes. To register, call The Bridge office at 318-

656-4800.



The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center exists to provide

awareness, education, resources, and support services to individuals diagnosed with

Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias, as well as their family members and

caregivers. Founded due to the lack of information and support available to those with

Alzheimer’s, the organization now offers various programming for clients and a

comprehensive support system that focuses on necessary education, local resources,

and services. The organization’s outreach extends to the nine parishes in Northwest

Louisiana.



The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit

organization. All funds raised by the organization are used to provide services in the

Northwest Louisiana community. The vision of The Bridge is to create a community

where no one affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia makes the journey alone. For more

information on their services, call 318-656-4800 or visit www.alzbridge.org.



Programs of The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center are supported

by the Carolyn W. and Charles T. Beaird Family Foundation, Community Foundation of

North Louisiana, First Presbyterian Church-Shreveport, Alta and John Franks

Foundation, Grayson Foundation, Powers Foundation, and the Thomas H. and Mayme

P. Scott Foundation.