GRANT AWARDED TO KEEP BOSSIER ROADS SAFE

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce once again that the Bossier Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant that will go to help keep roads safe in Bossier Parish.

This grant of $14,040 from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission will be used to increase enforcement of impaired driving laws in order to keep Bossier Parish safe.

“I am pleased each time we received this grant,” said Sheriff Whittington. “It goes a long way in helping us keep our residents protected from drunk drivers.”

The grant will also be used to set up checkpoints that identify and remove impaired drivers throughout the parish. Louisiana State Police Troop G and other law enforcement agencies in the parish typically help in working these checkpoints.

The increased traffic enforcement is meant to encourage voluntary compliance with impaired driving laws and to make the roadways safer. The grant period began October 1, 2020 and ends on Sept. 30, 2021.