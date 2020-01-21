Grant will put more Bossier City officers on the streets

The Bossier City Police Department received $12,200 in grant funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission that will put more officers on the streets to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways.

The grant money will supplement the department’s DWI enforcement efforts.

The Bossier City Police Department will contribute to the statewide public safety and enforcement effort through use of its DWI Task Force.

The task force consists of officers who work additional time to patrol the city’s roadways with the sole purpose of targeting motorists who choose to drive impaired.