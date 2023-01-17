Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker Open New Bossier City Location

Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker have officially opened a new tri-branded unit in Bossier City. Guests can enjoy Great American Cookies’ famous cookies dating back to a recipe from 1977 in addition to fun ice cream pairings with sister brand, Marble Slab Creamery, such as Create Your Own Cookie Shakes, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Cookie and Cheesecake Brownie Sundaes. From the Pretzelmaker menu, customers can enjoy fresh-baked Pretzel Bites and fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

The new Bossier City location boasts a drive-thru and is situated at 4080 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA and is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This also marks the first Great American Cookies and Pretzelmaker in the Shreveport area.

Great American Cookies: Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, the brand promises to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be.

Marble Slab Creamery: Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch ice cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. The brand sprinkles their customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite ice cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With their free unlimited mix-in philosophy, delicious ice cream and shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and ice cream cakes, imagination has no limits.

Pretzelmaker: Since 1991, Pretzelmaker has specialized in serving fresh baked pretzel products, dipping sauces, and beverages. Long recognized as an innovator in their industry, the brand is credited with inventing the portable Pretzel Bites.