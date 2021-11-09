GREAT RAFT BREWING SET TO RELEASE BEER FOR VETERANS DAY

In honor of Veterans Day, Great Raft Brewing is proud to announce this year’s release of their Barksdale Bubble beer, named in honor of our area’s Air Force base and the alleged weather phenomenon surrounding the it. The double dry hopped oat IPA features a special Veterans Blend of hops from Yakima Chief Hops.

Each year, Yakima Chief produces a special hop blend to honor the veterans of our nation’s armed services. Veterans involved in the brewing industry are invited to collaborate with the company to choose the blend of hops.This year’s blend includes Idaho 7, HBC 630, Ekuanot, Azacca, and HBC 472 and will bring an intense flavor of citrus and stone fruit to the soft, oat-based IPA.

Most importantly, each year Yakima Chief partners with a different nonprofit, allowing them to give back to the men and women that have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. This year, they will be making a charitable donation to K9s For Warriors, an organization that the team at Great Raft is very happy to support. Their mission is to provide highly-trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury, and/or Military Sexual Trauma. As a brewery with a long history of support for animal-related nonprofits, Great Raft is delighted to support Yakima Chief in this endeavor.

“The initial release of Barksdale Bubble in 2020 was beyond anything we could have imagined. Despite still being closed for COVID-19, the support for curbside sales on release day was overwhelming,” said Andrew Nations, President and Co-Founder of Great Raft Brewing. “Our community is extremely important to us, and we are proud to produce a beer that pokes fun at a local weather phenomenon while honoring members of the armed forces right here in the Shreveport area.”

Barksdale Bubble double dry-hopped oat IPA will be released on Thursday, November 11, at Great Raft Brewing’s Tasting Room. Located at 1251 Dalzell Street, in Shreveport’s Historic Fairfield District, the brewery is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8pm, Friday from 4-9pm, and Saturday from 12-9pm.