Great turnout for junior fishing tournament on Cypress Bend

By Amber McDown, Minden Press-Herald

The North Louisiana Junior Fishing League had a great turnout for Saturday’s tournament on Cypress Lake with 51 teams of anglers competing.

Brody Thompson and Dalton Thompson of Benton finished sixth with three fish weighing 4.91 pounds.

Landon Patrick and Tallen Toups of Elm Grove finished eighth with three fish weighing 4.69 pounds.

Levi Whitman and Noah Graham of Benton were 10th with three fish weighing 3.95 pounds.

The winning team was Brook Beaty and Caleb Coburn of Calvary with 9.91 lbs. Prizes were provided by Bass Pro Shops.

North Louisiana Junior Fishing League is closely associated with the North Louisiana High School League, and their goal is to get 5th through 8th grade youth interested in competitive bass fishing.

Future tournaments are scheduled for February 11 at Caddo Lake, March 11 at Cross Lake, and April 15 at Toledo Bend. The championship will be held on May 20 at Lake Bistineau.

For more information on the North Louisiana Junior Fishing League, see their website at nljfishingleague.com or their Facebook page facebook.com/juniorfishingleague.

The North Louisiana High School Fishing League is also hosting tournaments and will be fishing on Caddo Lake on January 28 with weigh-in at Northwood High at 3 p.m.