Gregory Allen Hudson

Haughton, LA – A graveside service for Gregory Allen Hudson was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Haughton Cemetery. Officiating was Rev. Dan Lay of Trinity Heights Baptist Church.

Gregory was born November 9, 1959 in Ferriday, LA and passed away October 29, 2019 in Haughton, LA. He worked as a carpenter in the construction industry. Gregory was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved to hunt and fish. He loved his grandchildren and all his nieces and nephews. To know him was to love him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arlington Carroll Hudson.

Gregory is survived by his son, Daniel Austin Hudson; daughters, Amanda Rose Hudson and Ginger Marie Stone; mother, Jeraline W. Hudson; sisters, Deborah Carol Hudson and Donna Marie Hudson-Queen; brother, William Jeffery (Jeff) Hudson; grandchildren, Mariana, Austin, Beau, Madison, Caroline and close friend, Debra Taylor.

Honoring Gregory as pallbearers were, James Wyble, Jordan Wyble, Wesley Wyble, Phillip Boyd, Larry Boyd, Mikey Chapa and Clay Hudson. Honorary pallbearer was, Buddy Wilkins.