GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR PHASE II: WALTER O. BIGBY CARRIAGEWAY

As announced in the Bossier City Council meeting, Mayor Lo Walker and Bossier City Council will have a groundbreaking ceremony for the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway: PHASE II. The Ceremony will be held at 1600 Old Benton Road on Friday, March 05, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Under the direction of Mayor Lo Walker, and Bossier City Council.



The Walter O. Bigby Carriageway will be a new five lane facility connecting the recently completed (PHASE I), E. Texas Street Roundabout to Benton Road with an overpass over the Union Pacific Rail Road to alleviate congestion.

