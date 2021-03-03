GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR PHASE II: WALTER O. BIGBY CARRIAGEWAY

As announced in the Bossier City Council meeting, Mayor Lo Walker and Bossier City Council will have a groundbreaking ceremony for the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway: PHASE II. The Ceremony will be held at 1600 Old Benton Road on Friday, March 05, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Under the direction of Mayor Lo Walker, and Bossier City Council.
The Walter O. Bigby Carriageway will be a new five lane facility connecting the recently completed (PHASE I), E. Texas Street Roundabout to Benton Road with an overpass over the Union Pacific Rail Road to alleviate congestion.
- The main lanes consist of over 6,000 linear feet of 5 Lane roadway
- Two additional roundabouts
- 1,650’ 10-span composite steel and concrete girder bridge.
- 1,350 foot rehabilitation of Shed Road connector to Benton Road.
- 1,400 foot widening and rehabilitation of Hamilton Road connector to E. Texas Street.
- Construction cost for this phase is estimated at $36,220,964.