Grover Cleveland Butler, Jr.

Bossier City, LA – Grover Cleveland Butler, Jr., better known as Glen or G.C., was born on October 30, 1936 and passed away on November 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Going before him were his father, Grover; his mother, Lilly; and his daughter, Carol. Left behind are his wife, Josephine; his brother, Gerald; sister, Pollie; his children, Glenita, Rick, Paul, Cathey, and Beverly; his granddaughter, Rhiannon; and many more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his cat, “Paw Paw Kitty”.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening, November 11th from 6-8 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12th at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health/Hospice for the help and care in his last few months.

