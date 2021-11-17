Gun Store Burglarized Sunday Morning

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the recent burglary of a gun store in the parish.



Early Sunday morning, patrol deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Benton Road, in response to an alarm going off in one of the stores. Upon arrival, deputies found that the Guns-N-Ammo Store had been broken into. Detectives were called to the scene and during their investigation discovered that multiple weapons had been stolen.



Sunday afternoon, investigators tracked and arrested two suspects, Salih Reed, and Jessica Moore, in Alexandria, LA., for the burglary of the store. They are currently booked in the Rapides Parish Jail awaiting transport to Bossier Parish.

Both were booked on 63 counts of Theft of a Firearm and one count of Felony Property Damage.



Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are in Alexandria continuing their investigation into this case. As more information on this case become available, we will be sure to inform you.

Salih Reed