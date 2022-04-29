Gun Store Burglary Weapons Recovered

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department

had a major break in the investigation of a burglary of a local gun store in November 2021.



Detectives received a tip from the security team of the St. Francis Cabrini Hospital

of Alexandria concerning an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot. Detectives with the

Alexandria Police Department learned that the vehicle displayed a stolen license plate.



Further investigation determined that the vehicle contained all of the guns reported stolen

from the November 14, 2021 burglary of the Guns-N-Ammo Store in Benton.



“It’s a great day for law enforcement when we are able to recover all of the guns

taken in that burglary to ensure they do not fall into the wrong hands.” said

Sheriff Whittington. “We are confident with our arrests in that case but were troubled that

we could not locate the stolen weapons. We are thankful for the good work of the hospital security team in reporting this vehicle and the follow-up work done by the Alexandria Police Department detectives.”



Sheriff Whittington would like to thank the Alexandria Police Department,

Louisiana State Police Troop E, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the U.S.

Marshalls Task Force, and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for their help in bringing

these two suspects to justice and for recovering these guns.



Silah Reed and Jessica Moore were charged with this burglary on November 19, 2021.

Both suspects are currently housed at the Bossier Parish Jail and each has a

$320,000 bond.

Jessica Moore