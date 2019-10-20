Guy Allen Nyswaner

Haughton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Guy Allen Nyswaner were held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Beulah Land Baptist Church in Haughton with Brother Chad Mills officiating.

Guy was born on January 13, 1947 in Waynesburg, PA and passed away at his home on October 14, 2019 in Haughton, LA. Guy lived in Greene County. PA until 1985. From 1985, until 2014 he lived in Stafford Springs, CT. Guy lived his remaining years in Haughton, LA.

Guy served in the Army, spending three years stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was a devoted member of the Beulah Land Baptist Church on Sligo Rd. in Haughton, LA He was a coal miner, drywall installer, bread deliveryman and an independent carrier.

Guy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Family was the most important thing to him. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Over the years, you would hear him called “Huck”, “Piezon” and his favorite, “Pap”. Through his lifetime, he enjoyed playing softball, golfing and camping at Big Bear Camp Ground in West Virginia. He was a big sports fan, rooting for his New England sports teams including the Patriots, Redsox, Celtics and UConn Huskies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Margaret Jane (Lippincott) Nyswaner and sister, Loretta (Nyswaner) Filby.

Guy is survived by his wife, Mary Nyswaner, daughters, Shery Champagne and Rachel Nyswaner; son Robert Nyswaner and wife Charity; grandsons, Blake Nyswaner and Brock Nyswaner; granddaughters, Sadie and Brenna Pearson; sister, Carol Nyswaner Ewart and brother, Charles Samuel Nyswaner.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com