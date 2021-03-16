



Gwenda Ann Brachnell Snyder

Gwenda Ann Brachnell Snyder went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Gwenda was born on May 28, 1941, in McComb, Mississippi. She attended Northwestern College, attaining a four year degree in Education in three years. She taught school in Rapides Parish after graduation and received her Masters Degree in 1965 in Washington State.



Gwenda married Robert Snyder on June 1, 1963, and three children were born to this union. Robert and Gwenda moved to Bossier Parish in 1969 and Gwenda taught school for 35 years, retiring from Waller Elementary School in 2004.



Gwenda was a member of Waller Baptist Church from 1969 to 1979 when she and Bob joined Bellaire Baptist Church. Gwenda and Bob were faithful members of Bellaire, attending worship and the Tom Hopkins Sunday School class and serving as part of the building and grounds committee.



Left to cherish Gwenda’s memory are her husband, Bob; children, Connie who lives in California, Robert (Bobby) of Tioga, Louisiana, and Bryan of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and grandchildren, Sadia Grace and Landin Paul.



Gwenda was buried in Tioga Baptist Church cemetery on March 4, 2021. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at Bellaire Baptist Church, 1210 Bellaire Blvd. in Bossier City, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11 a.m.

