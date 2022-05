Just call them “doctor.”



School ended not only for students, but also for a half-dozen educators from Bossier Schools who have

been pursuing their doctorate degrees. Last Saturday at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston,

these six were conferred with their Doctorate of Education.



Congratulations to: Miranda Allen, Emma Jordan, Connie Miller, Billy Neill, Shaunna Pierrelee

and Natalie Pope.



Bossier Schools is so proud of these lifelong learners.