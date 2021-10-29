Halloween Safety Tips Offered by AG Jeff Landry

Halloween is Sunday and that means little princesses, monsters, and superheroes will soon take over our neighborhoods. Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging our State’s families to be vigilant so we can make Halloween a safe, fun-filled night of tricks and treats.

“It is imperative that parents and guardians take the appropriate precautions to make certain Louisiana’s children remain out of harm’s way,” said Attorney General Landry. “I encourage adults to review the following safety tips and re-iterate them to their children.”

Attorney General Landry offers the following safety tips:



Never trick-or-treat alone; walk in groups with a trusted adult.

Only visit well-lit houses, and never accept ride from strangers.

Carry a flashlight, and place reflective tape or glowstick on costumes and bags.

Always cross the street at corners, and obey traffic signals and crosswalks.

Ensure that costumes fit properly and are flame-resistant.

Remember that masks can make it hard for children to see what is around them, including cars.

If driving, be sure to eliminate any distractions and be aware of trick-or-treaters.