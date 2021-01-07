Hamilton Road Closure Scheduled to Begin Mid-Month for Railroad Work

Hamilton Road between Cox Street and Green Streets will be closed to all traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian, beginning Thursday, January 14, 2021. Hamilton Road between Barksdale Boulevard, US Highway 71, and East Texas Street, US Highway 80, will be closed to all thru traffic beginning Thursday, January 14, 2021. Traffic control signage will be in place. The roadway closures are expected to be in place for a period of five months as Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad replaces the railroad overpass near Cox Street and Green Street. The estimated completion date for replacing the entire structure is June 2021.