HANDS-ON LEARNING EXPERIENCE OFFERED THROUGH DISCOVERY DAY AT CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM

Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge is hosting Discovery Day on Thursday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discovery Day will include hands-on summer learning activities exploring the educational offerings of the Division of Archeology, Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, State Library of Louisiana, Office of State Parks, Louisiana Seafood, and much more! Throughout the day, activity stations and educational materials will show how the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism (DCRT) ensures that Louisiana’s cultural and natural assets are preserved and promoted to its citizens and visitors.

Join Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser at 1 p.m. as he talks with kids about his role and duties in state government, as well as how they can become one of Louisiana’s next Lieutenant Governors.

Discovery Day offers interdisciplinary fun for all ages with the agencies and departments of DCRT. Teachers can learn about how DCRT can work for them, and kindergarten to twelfth-grade visitors can learn about history, culture, food, nature, and geography. Visitors can also see Capitol Park Museum’s four exhibitions!

From Louis Armstrong to Huey P. Long, from Mardi Gras to fais-do-do, and from the nation-building commerce of the Mississippi River to the life-sustaining bounty of the Gulf of Mexico, the Capitol Park Museum provides a panoramic exploration of the most vibrant state in America.

See how Native Americans; colonists from France, Spain and Britain; enslaved Africans; and Acadians from Nova Scotia – eventually known as Cajuns – populated and cultivated Louisiana, shaping it into one of the most culturally rich regions in the world. With thematic exhibits on diverse aspects of Louisiana history, industry, and culture, the museum includes two permanent exhibits: Grounds for Greatness: Louisiana and the Nation and Experiencing Louisiana: Discovering the Soul of America.

Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Capitol Park Museum tells a story of passion, adventure, and discovery that could have happened only in the Bayou State. Come explore a way of life like no other.