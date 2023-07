Happy July 4th! On this Independence Day as we celebrate the 247th anniversary of the founding of our GREAT nation, let us be in remembrance of all of the men and women who fought and died for the amazing freedoms that we enjoy in our beloved United States of America. And, let us be thankful for our military personnel and all of those who work hard each and every day to protect and preserve the freedoms that we enjoy in this GREAT nation of ours!

The Staff of the Bossier Press-Tribune