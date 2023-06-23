Hardy Foreman named LSUS 2023 Distinguished Alumnus

“Mr. LSUS.”

That’s the nickname bestowed on Hardy Foreman for the myriad ways he’s been involved with his alma mater.

The LSUS Alumni Association honored Foreman as the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus on Thursday at the organization’s annual banquet.

Foreman, a partner and certified public accountant at firm Carr, Riggs and Ingram, has served on the boards of the LSUS Foundation, Red River Radio, LSUS Alumni, LSUS College of Business and Bossier Parish Community College among others.

“That’s what this is about – service over self,” Foreman told banquet attendees in the LSUS Ballroom. “This university has given me so much, and there’s no way I can repay it for everything I’ve received, but I’ve tried in every way I can.

“Only a fool thinks they can get here by themselves, and there’s so many great people I’ve worked with through the years that have given so much back to me.”

On top of Foreman’s service in a number of LSUS organizations – usually for a decade or longer on each board – perhaps his greatest contribution is the opportunity he’s given to fellow LSUS alumni.

“He’s hired or given internships to more than 60 LSUS graduates,” said LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark. “There’s probably few if any alumni who could match him for the total number he’s been involved with hiring.

“How many alumni owe him thanks for helping position them for a career or employing them outright? His willingness to accept leadership roles because of his love and dedication to LSUS is remarkable … and he does it because of a genuine belief in the mission and work of LSUS.”

Foreman isn’t just a member of various boards, he’s occupied leadership positions, including as past president of the LSUS Foundation and Red River Radio Community Advisory Board.

Two other LSUS Alumni Association board members — president Keith Perkins and member Dr. Barzanna White Brown — were recognized for their outstanding service.

“Keith Perkins has served as president for three consecutive years when standard service calls for one year,” said Jazmin Jernigan, LSUS director of alumni affairs. “He held the organization’s hand through the pandemic and is constantly looking for new ways to positively impact our local area and our alumni community.

“Rain, sleet or shine, I know I can always count on Dr. Barzanna White Brown to show up with a smile. She’s acted in every single role of board service – president, secretary, treasurer, historian, patron and cheerleader. She has provided invaluable insight and guidance.”

Alumni mingled and networked during the event, which included a cocktail hour and dinner.