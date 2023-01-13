Harold “Jay” Clinton Bennett, Jr.





Harold “Jay” Clinton Bennett, Jr., 70, of Bossier City went to be with the LORD on January 11, 2023. Jay was born in Harrisonburg, VA and grew up in Valparaiso, IN where he graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1970. Jay moved to the Shreveport-Bossier community in 1973 to begin a 45 year career in mechanical engineering.



Services in his honor will begin with a Visitation at 10:00 am, followed by the Funeral at 11:00, with interment after. Each of these will be held at Hill Crest Memorial in Haughton, Saturday, January 14, 2023.



Jay was a man of unwavering faith, who was passionate about teaching the Bible and discipling the people in his life. He lived out his faith through unending generosity, selflessness and family devotion. Jay loved playing tennis and golf, watching sports, and was a loyal LSU football fan. Spending time with family, coffee and cruising in his convertible were his simple pleasures.



Jay was preceded in death by his parents Harold Clinton Bennett, Sr. and Betty Bennett Williams, and son-in-law James Kirk Calhoun.



He is survived by his wife, Paula Ratcliff Bennett; his three children Brooke Jones Calhoun, Paul Clinton Bennett (Crystal), and Jill Bennett Castillo (John); Eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; siblings Robin Bennett Atwood (Mike) and Danny Bennett (Cathy).



The Bennett family would like to thank Dr. Scott Howard and Pulmonary Specialists; Dr. Randall White; Dr. Joseph Tynes and Janelle; the nurses and staff of Cornerstone Specialty Hospital for their skill and care of Jay.



“Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21

