HARRY POTTER-THEMED ESCAPE ROOM RETURNS TO SML BROADMOOR BRANCH JULY 18

Shreve Memorial Library’s popular Harry Potter-themed escape room, “Welcome to Hogwarts,” returns to the Broadmoor Branch Monday, July 18. The escape room challenge invites Harry Potter fans, young and old, to experience a fun and challenging puzzle in the school of Hogwarts. Participation is free and open to the public, however registration is required to participate.

Using elements of the Harry Potter series, the “Welcome to Hogwarts” escape room presents a series of challenges and puzzles in each of Hogwarts’ four houses. Participants will solve riddles and complete challenges using their knowledge of the Harry Potter series. The Harry Potter-themed escape room is designed for groups of 2 to 6 persons and is appropriate for those ages 12 and up. Younger patrons may participate with adult supervision. Participants will have up to 1 hour to compile the clues, solve the puzzle, and escape the room.

Starting Monday, July 18 through Saturday, July 30, the “Welcome to Hogwarts” escape room will be open during regular business hours at the Broadmoor Branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Space is limited for the escape room, and registration is required. Those interested in participating must register in advance by calling (318) 869-0120 to reserve their spots.

For more information about this and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org. Please note that program dates and times are subject to change.