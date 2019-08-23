Hassell Melton Prothro, Jr.

Haughton, LA – Hassell Melton Prothro, Jr. was born in Pleasant Hill, LA to parents Margaret Tyler Prothro and Dr. H. Melton Prothro, Sr on May 28, 1929. He passed away on August 19, 2019 at his home in Haughton, LA. Visitation for friends and family will be at First Baptist Church of Haughton on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 5PM to 7PM. Funeral services will also be held at First Baptist on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2PM. Interment will follow at Haughton Cemetery.

His first 10 years of schooling were in Pleasant Hill, then he attended his senior year of high school at Marion Military Institute in Marion, AL, graduating with honors. Melton continued his education first at LSU, then Baylor University, graduating in 1950. He finished his formal education at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX. He was ordained to preach the gospel in 1948, shortly before marrying his childhood sweetheart, Margaret Shingleton. Together they had four children: Daphne (Mike) Ritter, Debby Bozeman, Danna Hendrix, and Drew (Gina) Prothro.

Bro. Melton pastored only four churches in his lifetime: Noble Baptist Church, Noble, LA (3 months); Ike Baptist Church, Waxahachie, TX (3 years); Fellowship Baptist Church , Converse, LA (3 years); and, lastly, Haughton Baptist Church (now First Baptist Haughton), Haughton, LA for 41 years. He and Margaret arrived in Haughton in 1955 when Melton was age 27. He truly had a pastor’s heart for his church and the whole community. Many called him “Haughton’s pastor” regardless of their church or race.

He loved the Haughton Buccaneers, receiving an honorary red jacket several years ago, and was also Grand Marshall of the Homecoming Parade. Through the years he served in various capacities in the Northwest Louisiana Baptist Association and Louisiana Baptist Convention. He could amazingly remember names and faces of people he had not seen in years. Bro. Melton’s heart, though, was in preaching God’s Word, sharing Jesus with all he came in contact with, and ministering to his flock. He also loved his fellow pastors and his “preacher boys” as he called them.

He is survived by his four children, six grandchildren (Cory, Emily, Heather, Drew, Monique, and Tracy), and 12 great-grandchildren. Melton is also survived by his sister Mary Stuart of Dallas, TX, and his brother Hayes Prothro of Calvert, TX. He was predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law Dan Stuart, son-in-law Virgil Hendrix, and grandson Victor Hendrix. Of course, we count as additional survivors his wonderful church family and friends at First Baptist Haughton.

Memorials may be made to the Geaux Global Mission Fund at First Baptist Church Haughton, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend a special thanks to dad’s longtime friend and physician Dr. Ted Warren and also his caregivers: Lisa Daley and the staff at STAT and St. Joseph’s Hospice. Many thanks also to our supportive church family and many friends near and far for loving on Dad and Mom through the years.

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in Heaven.” Matthew 5:16