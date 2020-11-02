Haughton Bucs Share Culture During Dia de los Muertos

Haughton High English Learner (EL) students celebrated Dia de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – in grand aplomb.

Under the direction of EL teacher Juana Camila Alvarez, the Buccaneers paraded throughout campus and stopped in classrooms and the administrative office to share stories about their culture with staff and students. They also made flowers to decorate a Day of the Dead photo prop and took pictures to remember the event.

Dia de los Muertos is a celebration observed the first of November throughout Latin America that focuses on remembering family members and friends who have passed away.