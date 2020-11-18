Haughton Christmas parade flips the script

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

Christmas in Haughton will take place this year, but it will look a little different.

Instead of the traditional Christmas in Haughton parade. The Christmas in Haughton Crew is asking citizens to be the parade and the Christmas in Haughton crew to be the spectators.

Event Coordinator for Christmas in Haughton Tarrah Dobbins said, “We are not able to have the traditional parade this year. Unfortunately, with all the restrictions still in place we just aren’t able to. We are doing a toy/food drive instead.”

The Christmas Haughton parade is scheduled to be held on Dec 19, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 p.m at Joe Delaney Park.

Organizers ask that you decorate your vehicle (or not), wear your Christmas pajamas (or not), and bring a new unwrapped toy for HPD/HFD to deliver or non-perishable food item(s) for A.C.T.I.O.N Pantry.

A Christmas Crew member will gather the toy and or food donations from you as you stop at Joe Delaney Park.

Parade participants are asked to stay in their vehicles when their donation is being collected.

The first 50 cars will receive an exclusive 2020 Christmas in Haughton parade souvenir as well.

For up to date information on the Christmas in Haughton parade. Please visit: https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasinHaughton