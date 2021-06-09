Haughton Elementary Student Wins Parish-wide D.A.R.E. Essay Contest

A 5th grader from Haughton Elementary School bested some 2,000 other students who graduated from the D.A.R.E. program here in Bossier Parish to have her essay be named, “D.A.R.E. Essay of the Year.”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented Saylor White with a $50 check from the Northwest Louisiana D.A.R.E. Officers Association at the Viking Drive Substation Tuesday morning in recognition of her honor. Saylor, who moves on to middle school in the fall, was all smiles as visited with the Sheriff, along with her parents and D.A.R.E. instructors, at the substation. Dep. Judy Williams, D.A.R.E. supervisor, also presented young Saylor with Daren the Lion.

Sheriff Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office typically make D.A.R.E. graduations at all elementary schools a celebratory occasion in the winter and spring. But such fanfare has been halted because of the virus since March 2020, but the need for solid D.A.R.E. teaching remains. Ceremonies should return in the fall.

Dep. Cedric Payne is the School Resource Officer and D.A.R.E. instructor for Haughton Middle School, and he works closely with HES Principal Andrea Spinney to provide a successful program. They held their inaugural D.A.R.E. graduation at the new school in April 2019 and are excited to see one of their students earn this special honor this year.