Haughton exit on I-20 to close overnight

The I-20 westbound Exit 33 (Haughton Fillmore) will close overnight.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, the I-20 westbound exit to Haughton Fillmore (Exit 33) to LA 157 in Bossier Parish will be closed for approximately one night.

This closure is scheduled to take place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and is necessary to complete pavement rehabilitation work associated with the ongoing overlay project on I-20 in Bossier Parish.

Detour and advanced warning signs will be in place.

